Police are growing increasingly concerned about a missing High Peak teenager.

Sinead Thomson, 16, was last seen on Saturday February 23 at New Road, Tintwistle.

She also has links to Hyde, Hattersley and Hull.

Sinead is described as white, 4ft 9ins tall with blonde hair and was wearing a mustard coat, black jeans, black trainers and blue and white striped top.

Anyone that sees Sinead or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 950 of February 24.