Police concern for missing Buxton man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing Buxton man.

Joshua Davis, 24, of Fairfield Road, was reported missing by family members yesterday.

Officers have been looking for him since then but he has not been found.

Police want to hear from anyone who knows where Joshua is now, or who has seen him since yesterday.

He is white, of slim build, and with dark hair. Unfortunately there is no description of his last known clothing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1194 of April 7.