Police concern for man missing from New Mills
Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from New Mills.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:56 pm
Jack Edmunds, 32, was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday December 15 in the Stockport area.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with receding brown hair and a beard. He is thought to be wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms, a green jumper, grey hoodie and dark coloured trainers.
Jack was carrying a khaki coloured rucksack and is known to visit wooded areas.
Anyone who has seen Jack, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Jack, quoting incident number 165 of December 15 by calling 101 or via the contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.