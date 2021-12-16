Police concern for man missing from New Mills

Jack Edmunds, 32, was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday December 15 in the Stockport area.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with receding brown hair and a beard. He is thought to be wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms, a green jumper, grey hoodie and dark coloured trainers.

Jack was carrying a khaki coloured rucksack and is known to visit wooded areas.

Jack Edmunds