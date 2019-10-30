Police believe Fairfield fire was deliberate

A fire in Fairfield is believed to have been started deliberately.

READ MORE: Novice Buxton sailor takes on Clipper Race to follow in father’s footsteps

Both he fire service and the police attended the call out

Firefighters attended the scene on Granby Road at 7.19pm last night (Tuesday).

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We extinguished a small fire in the open on a recreation ground at Granby Road, Fairfield.

"Firefighters used buckets of water and Derbyshire Police attended as it was believed to have been started deliberately."

READ MORE: Latest new addition at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens opens its doors