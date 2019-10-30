Police believe Fairfield fire was deliberate

A fire in Fairfield is believed to have been started deliberately.
READ MORE: Novice Buxton sailor takes on Clipper Race to follow in father’s footsteps
Firefighters attended the scene on Granby Road at 7.19pm last night (Tuesday).
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We extinguished a small fire in the open on a recreation ground at Granby Road, Fairfield.
"Firefighters used buckets of water and Derbyshire Police attended as it was believed to have been started deliberately."
READ MORE: Latest new addition at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens opens its doors