Police arrest ten people and close down flat in Buxton over anti-social behaviour and illegal drug concerns

Ten people have been arrested and a closure order has been issued at a flat in Buxton as police crackdown on anti-social behaviour and illegal drug misuse.

The order for the flat on Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, was granted yesterday at Chesterfield magistrates' court.

A flat in Fairfield has been closed down by police.

Officers applied to the court for the closure order due to long term concerns around criminal behaviour and disorder.

It bans anyone from entering the flat or staying at the property for three months and if the order is breached then that person could be arrested, and fined or jailed by the court.

The order was part of a day of action to target anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse.

In addition to the closure order, officers arrested:

- Four men on suspicion of drugs offences following a search at a property on Fairfield Road, Buxton.

- One man on suspicion of shoplifting

- Two men for failing to appear at court for a robbery offence in Buxton.

- Two men on suspicion of drugs offences after searching a house on Bridgemont, Whaley Bridge.

Officers on patrol in Fairfield.

- One woman on suspicion of theft

- Three cars were also seized for travelling without insurance, on the A6 at Whaley Bridge, the A6 at Dove Holes and on Fairfield Road, Buxton.

Inspector Justin Brown, who is in charge of policing in the High Peak, said: “Officers have been working in Buxton today as part of a proactive strike day to target crime, illegal drug misuse and anti-social behaviour.

“As well as a number of arrests, magistrates have granted a closure order on a property which has been causing widespread concerns from the local community.”

Officers carried out a day of action in Buxton.

Insp Brown added: “We will continue to take action and to work alongside partnership agencies to help keep the communities of Buxton and the High Peak safe, and I would urge anyone with concerns about crime, illegal drug misuse or anti-social behaviour to report them to the police or Crimestoppers so that we can investigate and take appropriate action where necessary.”

There is currently a dedicated campaign by the independent charity Crimestoppers to encourage residents in the Buxton area to speak up completely anonymously and tackle criminal activity such as drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

You can report information, or find out more about the campaign by visiting, www.crimestoppers-uk.org/campaigns-media/campaigns/give-crime-information-anonymously-in-buxton or call 0800 555 111 for free any time of day or night.