Police appealing for witnesses after collision involving car and motorbike in Buxton

The incident occurred on the junction of Waterswallows road and A6 Fairfield road on Tuesday September 21 at around 8.30am and involved a grey C-HR Toyota and a gold Yamaha motorbike.

Officers are keen to speak to the motorbike rider as it is believed he sustained an injury during the collision. The biker was seen to ride off in the direction of Waterswallows Road, Buxton, a Derbyshire Police spokesperson said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, particularly dash cam footage, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 21*551822 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.