Police appealing for information after series of incidents in High Peak

Police are appealing for information after a series of incidents on the same night in the High Peak.

Officers are currently investigating alleged incidents of disorder, damage and assault in the Chapel-en-le-Frith and Combs area during the evening of Sunday June 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101

The first incident occurred at around 5pm when a man driving on Horderns Road, Chapel, stopped his car as two men were stood talking in the road. He sounded his horn to alert them, and the men became aggressive.

The driver then stopped his vehicle a short distance away, and was approached by the men who allegedly assaulted the driver.

Reports were later received about an assault and altercation involving two men at The New Inn, on Manchester Road, in Chapel, at around 7.45pm

At around 9pm, on Combs Road, Combs, it is believed the same two men shouted abuse at two other men, and a small fire was started in a field on the same road at around 11pm.

There was also an incident around the same time that evening on Combs Road where two men allegedly tried to pull another driver out of their vehicle.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may haveseen or heard these incidents, or noticed two men in the area, on bicycles or on foot, with a young boy around this time.

A 39 year old man and a 37 year old man, both from Manchester, have been arrested on suspicion of causing public order, affray, criminal damage and an assault and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*339133 and name of the officer in the case, PC Kirsty Mellor by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.