Police appeal to track three girls seen dyeing hair in Peak District park in connection with litter incident
The incident took place on Wednesday, July 3, in Rutland Recreation Ground in Bakewell and saw three girls dyeing their hair by the river.
They later left the litter behind in the recreation ground including energy drink cans and hair dye packages.
Officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) who witnessed and recorded the incident have now launched an appeal to the girls and their parents.
The appeal reads: “To the three young ladies dyeing their hair by the river in Rutland Recreation Ground, Bakewell, you seem to have forgotten to put your rubbish in the bin.
"I have you on camera and would like to have a chat with you so do get in touch with us by ringing 101 and asking for PCSO 13193 Radcliffe.
“Parents - if your daughter has come home with purple hair, shoulders, hands and face, they were probably involved - do let us know.”