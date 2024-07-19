Police appeal to trace woman after Derbyshire dog attack left sheep injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public are being urged to help police identify a woman after a dog attack in Derbyshire.

Officers are investigating an incident that left a sheep injured after a dog attack at Stanton-by-Dale – on the evening of Friday, July 12.

As part of their investigation, officers wish to trace the pictured individual, and have urged anyone who recognises her to come forward.

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

If you can help identify this person, or you have any further information, contact the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team using one of the methods below - quoting reference number 24000415134:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.