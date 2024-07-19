Police appeal to trace woman after Derbyshire dog attack left sheep injured
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are investigating an incident that left a sheep injured after a dog attack at Stanton-by-Dale – on the evening of Friday, July 12.
As part of their investigation, officers wish to trace the pictured individual, and have urged anyone who recognises her to come forward.
READ THIS: Chesterfield businessman lied and was charged with drink driving under brother’s name during moment of panic
If you can help identify this person, or you have any further information, contact the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team using one of the methods below - quoting reference number 24000415134:
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.