Police appeal to trace witnesses after assault at Buxton nightclub

Police are appealing for help to trace two men who may have witnessed an alleged assault at a Buxton nightclub.
Officers would like to speak to the men pictured as they may have information which could help with their inquiries.
The incident is alleged to have happened inside a cubicle in the men’s toilets at Level 2 during the early hours of Sunday, March 31.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*63783 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Matthew Ladd, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.