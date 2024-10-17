Police appeal to trace vehicle spotted in “suspicious circumstances” across Peak District
Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are attempting to locate a purple Isuzu D-Max, with the registration number FX10 FWC, after it was spotted in “suspicious circumstances” in the Peak District.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “This vehicle was seen in suspicious circumstances in the Doves Holes, Peak Dale and Hargatewell areas of the Peak District overnight between October 9 and 10.
“It is suspected to be on false or altered number plates and we are keen to identify it.”
If you spot this vehicle or have any information that may aid the investigation, contact the DRCT using one of the methods below, quoting reference number IN24000193063:
• Website – There are crime reporting tools on the force website.
• RCT Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team Facebook page
• X (Twitter) – direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact
• Phone – call us on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.