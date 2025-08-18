Police appeal to trace teenagers after incident that left war memorial damaged in Buxton
The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident of criminal damage at The Slopes, Terrace Road, Buxton – which saw a war monument damaged after around 4.40am on July 19.
A team spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify the three people pictured here, who we would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Buxton.
“We understand that these images are of low quality, but we hope someone may have information or may have seen the group of three teenage girls. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have other CCTV footage from the area at that time.”
Anyone with information can contact the team using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*448007:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.