The incident took place on Lightwood Road, Buxton during the evening of Sunday, March 5.

A woman messaged the seller on Facebook Marketplace about a Nintendo Switch, and it was agreed they would collect at around 5.00pm.

At that time, a man came to pick up the item and showed a transaction from his account to the sellers – but it was later found that the transaction hadn’t gone through.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Officers are investigating the incident and have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

If you can identify this man or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000138388:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

