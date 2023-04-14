News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
3 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Police appeal to trace man after Facebook marketplace theft in Buxton

Officers are attempting to trace a man following a Facebook marketplace theft in Buxton.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read

The incident took place on Lightwood Road, Buxton during the evening of Sunday, March 5.

A woman messaged the seller on Facebook Marketplace about a Nintendo Switch, and it was agreed they would collect at around 5.00pm.

At that time, a man came to pick up the item and showed a transaction from his account to the sellers – but it was later found that the transaction hadn’t gone through.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.This is the man that officers wish to locate.
This is the man that officers wish to locate.
Most Popular

Officers are investigating the incident and have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

If you can identify this man or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000138388:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.