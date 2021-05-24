Police appeal to High Peak residents over pavement parking

Officers have shared pictures of vehicles parked on pavements in Whaley Bridge earlier today (Monday) in a bid to raise awareness.

Alongside the pictures, Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “This is just another example of what Whaley Bridge SNT officers came across today.

“There isn't a chance of disabled, elderly or parents & children getting past safely.

Police shared this image captured in Whaley Bridge

“This is extremely dangerous with it being a blind bend on both ends of the stretch of pavement.

“Please consider how you are parking and whom it may have an impact on.

“Advice posters left with the vehicle, hoping this may make the owners think in future.”

Officers also issued information on the rules and regulations around parking on pavements. You can read that on the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team Facebook page.