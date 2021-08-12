Police appeal for witnesses after woman thrown to ground during assault in Buxton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was thrown to the ground during an assault in Buxton.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:54 am
The incident outside the Level 2 nightclub took place at around 1am on Saturday July 24.
Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “It is understood a large crowd of people were outside the club at the time and would have witnessed the altercation.
“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting the reference 21*413821 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.