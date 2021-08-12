The incident outside the Level 2 nightclub took place at around 1am on Saturday July 24.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “It is understood a large crowd of people were outside the club at the time and would have witnessed the altercation.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred outside the Level 2 nightclub in Buxton