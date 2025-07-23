Police appeal for witnesses after van deliberately set on fire in Buxton

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward after a van was deliberately set alight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation after a Vauxhall Movano van was deliberately set on fire at Hogshaw Recreation Ground, Buxton – with the incident occurring at 7.16pm on Sunday, July 21.

A team spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.”

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 25000427420.