Police appeal for information after attempted burglary at Bakewell shop

Police investigating an attempted burglary at a Bakewell shop are appealing for information.

Officers were called to a report of two men trying to smash the door of the Cotswolds Outdoor Ltd store on Bridge Street at around 10.30pm on October 20.

The men then got into a car and drove off towards Baslow. Nothing was taken from the shop.

READ MORE: Man threatens staff at Derbyshire dental surgery before stealing cash

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*562006 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Two men and teenage girl from Buxton due in court charged with robbery

