Police appeal for information after anti social behaviour by group of young people in New Mills

Officers said they received multiple reports from residents and local businesses last night (Thursday) regarding a group of young people all in their early teens.

"This group were being abusive, swearing when challenged by residents about their behaviour and with staff at local retail premises - this included the throwing eggs at properties - banging /kicking doors etc,” Glossop Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said.

“This group consisting of both boys but mainly girls were causing ASB [Anti Social Behaviour] at various locations in New Mills - around the Wirksmoor Rd/ High St areas and outside/inside the Co-op at Church Road and at Sainsbury's Torr Top St also.”

Police are investigating reports of anti social behaviour in New Mills

The incident occurred between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Officers have asked parents to ensure they are aware of what their children are doing.