Police appeal for help to trace two people over criminal damage in Derbyshire

Police officers have appealed for the public’s help to trace two people – a man and a woman – after an incident of criminal damage in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police said the incident occurred in Unstone, near Chesterfield in November last year.

In a statement, the police said: “The incident, in which a fence was damaged, occurred off Sheffield Road in November and officers believe the pair pictured may be able to help with their enquiries.”

They said those who recognise the man or woman is asked to contact them using reference 19000691323.

