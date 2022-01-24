Police appeal for help to find missing Flagg teenager

Tivarnie Gayle, was last seen on Saturday afternoon and police believe he could have tried to make his way to Leek or Stoke.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13-year-old is about 5ft 7ins and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat, black puffer jacket, black hoodie, dark blue Nike jogging bottoms and sky blue trainers.

Anyone with any information should contact police, quoting incident 728 of January 22 by calling 101 or via the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.