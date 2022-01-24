Police appeal for help to find missing Flagg teenager
Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has gone missing from the Flagg area.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:06 am
Tivarnie Gayle, was last seen on Saturday afternoon and police believe he could have tried to make his way to Leek or Stoke.
The 13-year-old is about 5ft 7ins and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat, black puffer jacket, black hoodie, dark blue Nike jogging bottoms and sky blue trainers.
Anyone with any information should contact police, quoting incident 728 of January 22 by calling 101 or via the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.