Police appeal as purse stolen from elderly woman at popular supermarket in High Peak town
Officers are appealing for information after a purse was reported stolen from a woman in her 80s in Aldi.
It is thought the purse was stolen around 2.30pm on Monday, March 20 from the Aldi store on Foresters Way at Chapel-en-le-Frith in High Peak.
A woman dropped the purse, which was then allegedly picked up and taken by another person.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now officers have shared an image of a woman who they would like to speak to, as she may have information that could help with their enquiries.
Anyone who knows the woman in the picture is asked to contact the force on the details below quoting the reference number 23000171123:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Advertisement
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Advertisement
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.