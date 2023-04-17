Police appeal as purse stolen from elderly woman at popular supermarket in High Peak town

It is thought the purse was stolen around 2.30pm on Monday, March 20 from the Aldi store on Foresters Way at Chapel-en-le-Frith in High Peak.

A woman dropped the purse, which was then allegedly picked up and taken by another person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now officers have shared an image of a woman who they would like to speak to, as she may have information that could help with their enquiries.

Police shared a CCTV image of a woman with dark hair and glasses, wearing a checked coat and a grey scarf. Officers believe that she could help with their enquiries regarding a purse stolen from the Aldi store on Foresters Way in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Anyone who knows the woman in the picture is asked to contact the force on the details below quoting the reference number 23000171123:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Advertisement

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Advertisement

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101