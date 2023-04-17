News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
52 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2
9 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
42 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
43 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
43 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
44 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder

Police appeal as purse stolen from elderly woman at popular supermarket in High Peak town

Officers are appealing for information after a purse was reported stolen from a woman in her 80s in Aldi.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

It is thought the purse was stolen around 2.30pm on Monday, March 20 from the Aldi store on Foresters Way at Chapel-en-le-Frith in High Peak.

A woman dropped the purse, which was then allegedly picked up and taken by another person.

Now officers have shared an image of a woman who they would like to speak to, as she may have information that could help with their enquiries.

Police shared a CCTV image of a woman with dark hair and glasses, wearing a checked coat and a grey scarf. Officers believe that she could help with their enquiries regarding a purse stolen from the Aldi store on Foresters Way in Chapel-en-le-Frith.Police shared a CCTV image of a woman with dark hair and glasses, wearing a checked coat and a grey scarf. Officers believe that she could help with their enquiries regarding a purse stolen from the Aldi store on Foresters Way in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Police shared a CCTV image of a woman with dark hair and glasses, wearing a checked coat and a grey scarf. Officers believe that she could help with their enquiries regarding a purse stolen from the Aldi store on Foresters Way in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Most Popular

Anyone who knows the woman in the picture is asked to contact the force on the details below quoting the reference number 23000171123:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.