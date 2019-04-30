Police appeal after yobs target Youlgrave toilet block and tennis court

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a toilet block and some tennis court fencing in Youlgrave.

The incidents happened between May 25-27 and April 27-29.

Pic: Derbyshire Police.

If you witnessed the damage take place or have any information that could help officers with their investigation, call police on 101.

Quote reference 19000157951 for the tennis court or 19000217699 for the toilet block.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

READ MORE: PICKAXE RAIDERS SENTENCED

Pic: Derbyshire Police.