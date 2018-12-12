Police appeal after window is damaged in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a window was damaged in Buxton.
The incident happened at around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 6 on Spring Gardens near to Boots and Simons Jewellers.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*591367 and the name of the officer in the case PCSO Rachael Blackley, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.