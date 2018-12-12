Police appeal after window is damaged in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a window was damaged in Buxton.

The incident happened at around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 6 on Spring Gardens near to Boots and Simons Jewellers.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*591367 and the name of the officer in the case PCSO Rachael Blackley, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.