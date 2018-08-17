Police appeal after window is damaged at Buxton shop

Police are appealing for information after a shop window was damaged in Buxton.

It is believed the windows to the front of a business at The Cavendish Arcade were damaged sometime between 5.30am and 6.30am on Saturday August 11.

Anyone who saw anything, or has any information, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*380375 and the name of the officer in the case PCSO Linda Cook, by calling 101 or online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.