Police are appealing for witnesses after a garden shed was entered and two pedal cycles were stolen near Buxton.

The incident took between Tuesday, September 3 after 11am and Wednesday, September 4 before 7.30am on Parke Road in Tideswell.

Parke Road, Tideswell.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or may have any CCTV in the area which could help with enquires.

If you can help, call them on 101, quoting incident number 19000472297.

READ MORE: