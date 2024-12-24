Police appeal after spate of anti-social behaviour incidents in Buxton
A group of four young people are reported to have run into the foyer of the Old Hall Hotel in The Square with their faces covered and shouting abuse at staff at 5.50pm on Thursday 19 December.
In a separate incident, the water fountains in The Crescent were tampered with, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.
An anti-social behaviour letter has been delivered to one of the suspects.
Officers are continuing their investigations and would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has information about either of the incidents.
Members of the public can contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*748449:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101