Police appeal after serious collision in New Mills

Police are appealing for information after a serious collision in New Mills.

A black Mercedes was involved in the collision on Hague Bar Road at around 8.40pm on October 23.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses as well as anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 19*568488 and the name of the officer n the case PC 15065 Emily Wright by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

