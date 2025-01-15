Police appeal after rubbish dumped at Peak District car park

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information after a fly tipping incident near Hathersage.

The incident took place around midday on Monday, January 13, when a number or rubbish bags, furniture and electronic items were dumped at the Hollin Bank Car Park near Hathersage in the Peak District.

Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team have now launched an appeal to anyone who has witnessed someone acting suspiciously in the area on Monday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods, quoting Reference ROC 406 of 14/01/25:

A number or rubbish bags, furniture and electronic items were dumped at the Hollin Bank Car Park near Hathersage in the Peak District.A number or rubbish bags, furniture and electronic items were dumped at the Hollin Bank Car Park near Hathersage in the Peak District.
A number or rubbish bags, furniture and electronic items were dumped at the Hollin Bank Car Park near Hathersage in the Peak District.

Visit Derbyshire Police and use the report tab, message the main Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook Page or call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice