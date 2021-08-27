Police appeal after public order incident in Buxton
Police are appealing for information after a public order incident in Buxton.
The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Wednesday August 25 at ‘Top Shops’ on Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said on Facebook.
No further details of the incident were given but the team added: “If you witnessed an incident in regards to this public order we urge you to come forward to help us locate the offenders and tackle the wider scale anti-social behaviour.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 21*495495, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.