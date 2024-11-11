Police appeal after plates stolen from Volkswagen parked in Hope Valley

Police are appealing for information after plates were removed from a car parked in Derbyshire.

The incident happened shortly before 7.15 am on Thursday, November 7 when the number plates were removed from a red Volkswagen car parked near the junction of Lydgate Lane and Steward Gate in the Bamford area.

Officers are now appealing to any witnesses or individuals with CCTV footage in the vicinity to come forward.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police using any of the following methods of communication, referencing crime number 24000665424:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

