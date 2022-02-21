Police appeal after off-roaders cause damage to agricultural land near Buxton

The incident occurred over the weekend in Glutton Bridge and Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are calling for help to identify those responsible.

They said: “Here’s an appeal to the responsible off-road driving community. First of all, though, thank you for your good work over the last few days helping out those in water-related peril.

“Now, unfortunately, the irresponsible off-road driving morons spoil the reputation of the rest as can be seen in these images.

Some of the damage caused to the land

"This was at Glutton Bridge near Buxton where a group of drivers amused themselves by tearing up some agricultural land so if anyone has any other footage of this lot where their registration plates can be read, we’d love to hear from you so we can get on with prosecuting them.

“Make up your own minds about the one who clearly misjudged the conditions, the capabilities of his vehicle and his own driving skills (or her, of course!). Once the water levels recede it will be interesting to see what sort of recovery operation the owner comes up with.”

Anyone with information can contact the team via the non-emergency number 101.

One of the vehicles became stuck

Police want to track down those responsible

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101