Police appeal after motorhome stolen in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a motorhome was stolen in Buxton.

The white Ford Chausson motorhome was stolen from the Tongue Lane Industrial Estate, Dew Pond Lane, Fairfield, overnight between Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15.

The vehicle, with registration plate NK60 DND, was seen heading towards Stockport on the A6 at around 3.30pm on December 15. It is possible that the vehicle may now display different number plates.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or drivers who may have dashcam footage in the area at the time, should contact police, quoting the reference number 18*607631 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Harrell, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

