Police appeal after man threatens staff at Buxton nightclub with a gun

The incident occurred at the Level 2 nightclub on Buxton Market Place at around 3.10am on Friday March 18.

A disturbance occurred inside the club, with a member of staff assaulted, and led to a man being ejected from the premises.

The man then produced a handgun which he pointed at door staff and other members of the public.

Police want to speak to the people pictured in these CCTV images in connection with an incident at a Buxton nightclub when staff were threatened with a gun

A 26-year-old man from Buxton has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault, and possession of criminal property. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to speak to those pictured who were in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information that is of use to detectives is asked to contact the force, quoting the reference 22*159360 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

