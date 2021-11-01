Police appeal after man assaulted in New Mills
Police are appealing for information after an alleged assault in New Mills.
The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Sunday October 24 on Albion Road.
A man was found asleep in the victim’s car and when asked to leave, he then punched and strangled the victim before walking off up Union Road, police said.
The offender is described as being a white male in his 30s, wearing a grey blazer, black trousers and with short blonde coloured hair.
Anyone with any information, who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage from the area at the time, is asked to contact PC 14264 Cox by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.