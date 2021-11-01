Police appeal after man assaulted in New Mills

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Sunday October 24 on Albion Road.

A man was found asleep in the victim’s car and when asked to leave, he then punched and strangled the victim before walking off up Union Road, police said.

The offender is described as being a white male in his 30s, wearing a grey blazer, black trousers and with short blonde coloured hair.

Police are appealing for information after an alleged assault in New Mills