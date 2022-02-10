Police appeal after man assaulted and robbed by gang of four in Buxton

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered cuts and bruises after being assaulted by a group of four young men in the Pavilion Gardens, off Broad Walk at around 7.45pm on Friday, February 4.

The group, believed to be in their teens, then stole his phone before fleeing.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the group.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the offenders.

They are also keen to speak to anyone with CCTV around the area – as well as drivers who may have dashcam footage that captured the group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*070785:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form

Phone – call 101