Police appeal after man allegedly exposes himself to walker on Kinder Scout

The incident happened around 11.15am on Wednesday July 21 on a path between Barber Booth and Upper Booth.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident as they think he might have information which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact PC Benjamin Pearson, quoting the reference 21*408370 by calling police on 101 or using the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information to trace the man pictured as they believe he may have information on an incident when a man allegedly exposed himself to a walker on Kinder Scout.