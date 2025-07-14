Officers are appealing for information after a an incident involving a car theft in Bamford.

A black Honda HR-V stolen from Lydgate Lane in Bamford between 9.30 am and 12.40pm on Tuesday, July 8.

Today (Monday, July 14) Derbyshire police have launched an appeal to the public asking for anyone with any information related to the theft to come forward.

Anyone who can help the officers is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference 25*393351:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.