Police appeal after group on motorbikes steal bikes from Hayfield home

A group on motorbikes arrived at a property on Highgate Road in the village at around noon on June 3. They forced the doors of a garage open, stole two bikes and then made off with the bikes on the back of one of the motorcycles in the direction of Hayfield village.

The bikes were recovered later the same day in New Mills.

Police are appealing for help to trace the people pictured in connection with the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and can provide further information about the group – as well as anyone who may recognise the bikes, or the people pictured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 21*306061, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.