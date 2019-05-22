Police appeal after damage to old stone cabin on Derbyshire moorland

Police are appealing for information after an old stone cabin on Derbyshire moorland was damaged.

Stones were removed and damage caused to the very old cabin, which is in a remote location on the Hurst and Chunal Moor, on land near to Hague Street, Glossop, sometime between Thursday May 9 and Monday May 13.

The damage to the hut, which is used by gamekeepers, is substantial and police would like to hear from anyone with any information which could help with their inquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*244159 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Jason Taylor, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo - Derbyshire police