Police appeal after damage caused to sports pavilion in New Mills

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a sports pavilion in New Mills.

The lock to a door of the pavilion, at New Mills School sports field on Quarry Road, was damaged sometime between Monday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 19.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police 101.

There have also been other reports of damages to the building on previous occasions and officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team will be patrolling in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contcat police, quoting the reference number 19*315597 and name of the officer in the case, PC Matt Cox, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.