Police appeal after damage caused to perimeter fence at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge
Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to the perimeter fence at Whaley Bridge’s Toddbrook Reservoir.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:46 pm
Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said the damage occurred on Tuesday May 25, when CCTV shows a young male damaging the fence in order to climb over and retrieve a football. The damage occurred next to the play area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting Occurrence Number 21*292811, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.