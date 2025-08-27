Police appeal after criminal damage at Derbyshire skate park

Officers are appealing for information after an incident involving criminal damage in High Peak.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police have launched an appeal today (Wednesday, August 27) after graffiti appeared at Chapel Park Skate Ramps.

It is believed that the criminal damage was caused between Thursday, August 21 and Monday, August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident, which is being treated as criminal damage, is currently under police investigation with officers appealing for the public’s help.

Derbyshire police have launched an appeal to the public after graffiti appeared at Chapel Park Skate Ramps.

Anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that could help, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25000501544: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101. You can also contact local PCSO Karen Green at [email protected].