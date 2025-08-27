Police appeal after criminal damage at Derbyshire skate park
Derbyshire police have launched an appeal today (Wednesday, August 27) after graffiti appeared at Chapel Park Skate Ramps.
It is believed that the criminal damage was caused between Thursday, August 21 and Monday, August 25.
The incident, which is being treated as criminal damage, is currently under police investigation with officers appealing for the public’s help.
Anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that could help, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25000501544: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101. You can also contact local PCSO Karen Green at [email protected].