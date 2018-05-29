Police appeal after car towing caravan collides with cyclist in High Peak

The cyclist suffered heavy cuts and grazing
Police are appealing for help to trace the owner of a car towing a caravan which was in collision with a cyclist in the High Peak.

At around 3.25pm on Sunday, May 13, a 60-year-old cyclist was travelling on the A624 toward Chinley from Hayfield when he was in collision with a car towing a caravan.

The cyclist suffered heavy cuts and grazing to his head and hand.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Gareth Podmore on 101, quoting reference 18000217984 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.