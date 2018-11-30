Police appeal after Buxton burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Buxton.

Two bicycles and a leaf blower were stolen from the garage of a house off Macclesfield Road, sometime overnight between Saturday November 17 and Sunday November 18.

The Focus Cayo Evo bike

The road racing bikes are a white Focus Cayo Evo with blue and black trim, and a white Scott Hybrid with black panniers. The distinctive orange-coloured leaf blower is a Stihl BG 86.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000558449 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Kevin Harrell, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.