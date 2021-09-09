Police appeal after burglary in Chapel-en-le-Frith

The incident occurred at a property on Manchester Road between 7.55am and 8.05am on Friday September 3.

A range of grounds maintenance equipment was stolen including two orange Kubota petrol mowers – one with a roller on the back and one with wheels; a white and orange Stihl MS230 chainsaw; an orange Echo petrol strimmer and an orange and black Echo PB580 vac pack blower.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a white Transit Custom van with the first part of the number plate YM65. The van also had damage to the rear doors at the time.

