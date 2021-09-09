Police appeal after burglary in Chapel-en-le-Frith
Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
The incident occurred at a property on Manchester Road between 7.55am and 8.05am on Friday September 3.
A range of grounds maintenance equipment was stolen including two orange Kubota petrol mowers – one with a roller on the back and one with wheels; a white and orange Stihl MS230 chainsaw; an orange Echo petrol strimmer and an orange and black Echo PB580 vac pack blower.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a white Transit Custom van with the first part of the number plate YM65. The van also had damage to the rear doors at the time.
Anyone with any information, or who has dashcam footage from the area, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 21*511257 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.