Police appeal after burglary at Buxton town centre shop

A large number of fragrance sets were stolen from a Buxton store during a burglary.

Staff from Boots, in Spring Gardens, raised the alarm after turning up to work on Tuesday morning to find several shelves completely empty.

Boots in Buxton has been targeted by thieves and the shelves cleared

READ MORE: Pensioners killed in New Mills crash named

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The burglary happened overnight but we received the call at 8.25am. Fragrances have been stolen and some shelves have been cleared completely.”

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 19000509533.

READ MORE: These are the 11 Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants in Derbyshire