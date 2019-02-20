Police appeal after alleged robbery in Buxton

Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged robbery in Buxton.

The incident occurred on Spring Gardens at around 2pm on Sunday, February 3 when the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was allegedly assaulted by another woman and had money taken from her.

Anyone with information should call police on 101

Officers would like to speak to a group of people who intervened and may be able to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*56613 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Brassington, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.