Police appeal after alleged assault near Errwood Reservoir

Officers investigating an alleged assault near Errwood Reservoir are appealing for information.

Police said an 18-year-old woman, who was walking with her dog off Goyt’s Lane, off Long Hill and close to the reservoir, was tripped over by a man walking in the opposite direction at around 1pm on Wednesday June 5.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to call 101

The woman was unhurt and made her way back to her car before reporting the matter to officers.

The man is described as white, aged around 35 to 45 years old and of large build. He was unshaven and had an unkempt appearance and was wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a mustard coloured coat and black trainers. He was also wearing glasses and a black beanie.

PC Duncan Smith, who is investigating the incident, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and we are keen to speak the man described.

“We are also very keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly if they had dashcams fitted in their vehicle that may be able to provide information useful to the investigation.”

The location of the assault

Anyone with any information should contact police, quoting the reference number 19000289435 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.