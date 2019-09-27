Police appeal after 12-year-old girl approached by man in Disley

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in Disley.

In a post on Facebook, officers said the girl was approached near to the Albert pub by a man who asked her if she was lost and if she wanted to go his house to look at some dogs.

The incident occurred at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, and the man is also believed to have approached a boy.

He was wearing black, with a white rucksack, and was seen with a large black fluffy dog.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting IML-522760.