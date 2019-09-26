Police appeal after 12 racing pigeons stolen in Buxton

Twelve racing pigeons have been stolen in Buxton.

Police are now appealing for information about the theft.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "The lofts, which are kept on Lightwood Road, not far from the Hogshaw playing field were broken into sometime between Monday 16 September and Tuesday 17 September."

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or have any information which could help with police inquiries should call 101 quoting reference number 19*497276 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Michael Small, in any correspondence.

People can also contact the force online here